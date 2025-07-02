Revealed: Hucknall's 10 most and least expensive postcodes over the last five years

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, they discovered that Park Drive and Peregrine Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region while some of the cheapest streets include Corbett Crescent and Harrow Road.
Here are the 10 Hucknall postcodes with the highest property prices – and the 10 with the lowest.
1. NG15 7LQ - Park Drive
Average sale prices in the last five years were £473,333 from three sales. Photo: Google
2. NG15 7GP - Sandy Lane
Average sale prices were £453,300 from five sales. Photo: Google
3. NG15 8HF - Peregrine Road
Average sale prices in the NG15 8HF postcode were £447,500 from four sales Photo: Google
4. NG15 6PP - Private Road
Average prices in this postcode area were £440,000 from three sales. Photo: Google
