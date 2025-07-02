Which Hucknall postcodes have the most expensive property prices - and which have the lowest? Photo: Otherplaceholder image
Revealed: Hucknall's 10 most and least expensive postcodes over the last five years

By John Smith
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 18:53 BST
Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Hucknall postcodes.

Gathering five years’ worth of sold house price data, they discovered that Park Drive and Peregrine Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region while some of the cheapest streets include Corbett Crescent and Harrow Road.

Here are the 10 Hucknall postcodes with the highest property prices – and the 10 with the lowest.

Average sale prices in the last five years were £473,333 from three sales.

1. NG15 7LQ - Park Drive

Average sale prices in the last five years were £473,333 from three sales. Photo: Google

Average sale prices were £453,300 from five sales.

2. NG15 7GP - Sandy Lane

Average sale prices were £453,300 from five sales. Photo: Google

Average sale prices in the NG15 8HF postcode were £447,500 from four sales

3. NG15 8HF - Peregrine Road

Average sale prices in the NG15 8HF postcode were £447,500 from four sales Photo: Google

Average prices in this postcode area were £440,000 from three sales.

4. NG15 6PP - Private Road

Average prices in this postcode area were £440,000 from three sales. Photo: Google

