Shelves filling up as rescued Hucknall JTF store gets ready re-open

JTF has been rescued and bought by the owners of fellow discount chain Poundstretcher, to not only rescue the brand but its stores and staff too.

This week, Poundstretcher lorries have been arriving at the Hucknall store on Daniels Way loaded up with new stock and staff have there to welcome them and unload.

JTF has posted pictures of the activity on its Facebook page, which have been shared around social media by Hucknall residents who are delighted to see the store re-opening and local people’s jobs saved.

Another lorryload of stock is unloaded at Hucknall JTF as the store gets ready to re-open

The company is also advertising for three new till operator roles to start immediately.

Head down to the store to collect an application form.