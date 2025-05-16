Britain's billionaires aren’t immune to the squeeze, and some are slipping down the list 📉

The UK’s richest have seen fortunes fall, with even top names feeling financial pressure

The total number of billionaires in Britain has dropped for the third year in a row

Shifts in politics and tax policy are unsettling long-established dynasties

Inherited wealth and tech empires still dominate the upper ranks

The Rich List reveals how global markets and UK politics are reshaping extreme wealth

For the fourth year running, the Hinduja family has claimed the top spot on The Sunday Times’ 2025 Rich List — but this year’s rankings come with a twist: even the richest are feeling the pinch.

Gopi Hinduja and his family, whose vast Mumbai-based Hinduja Group spans banking, energy, and media, retained their crown despite a £1.9 billion drop in fortune to £35.3 billion.

It’s a notable decline that reflects a broader trend: for the third consecutive year, the number of billionaires in the UK has fallen, slipping from 165 to 156.

The backdrop? Mounting criticism of wealth-focused policies and a new Labour government seeking to close tax loopholes.

The list, a who's who of tycoons and dynasties, still features household names like Sir James Dyson — the vacuum pioneer turned beauty tech mogul — and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chemical magnate now helping steer the future of Manchester United.

But this year’s rankings tell a deeper story: inherited wealth, tech empires, and old-school industry giants remain dominant, while even mega-rich figures aren't immune to global market volatility and political shifts.

Here are the 19 wealthiest individuals and families in Britain, according to The Sunday Times:

Gopi Hinduja and family – £35.3 billion

The Hinduja family, Britain’s wealthiest, made their fortune through the Hinduja Group, a Mumbai-based multinational operating across finance, media, energy, and more, employing around 200,000 globally.

But their wealth dropped from £37.2 billion to £35.3 billion over the past year.

David and Simon Reuben and family – £26.87 billion

The Reuben brothers earned their billions in property and tech through their private investment firm, Reuben Brothers.

They were born in Mumbai and grew up in the UK.

Sir Leonard Blavatnik – £25.73 billion

This British-American tycoon, born in Ukraine, made his fortune in Russia and is known for his philanthropy.

He floated Warner Music on the US stock market in 2020, having acquired it in 2011.

Sir James Dyson and family – £20.8 billion

Sir James Dyson, the British inventor behind the bagless vacuum cleaner, launched his technology firm in the 1970s.

He has since expanded into hair care, and earlier this year, he criticised Chancellor Rachel Reeves over tax changes. He owns over 36,000 acres of UK farmland.

Idan Ofer – £20.12 billion

Son of late Israeli shipping tycoon Sammy Ofer, Idan has major holdings in shipping and energy, and owns around 30% of Atlético de Madrid.

His father was Israel’s richest man until his death in 2011.

Guy, George, Alannah and Galen Weston and family – £17.75 billion

The Weston family's fortune stems mainly from retail investments, including a major stake in Associated British Foods, the owner of Primark.

Their wealth jumped by over £3 billion in the past year.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe – £17.05 billion

Founder of chemicals giant Ineos, Sir Jim Ratcliffe became part-owner of Manchester United in February last year.

Once Britain’s richest man, he has dropped three spots this year and faced criticism for cost-cutting measures at the club.

Lakshmi Mittal and family – £15.44 billion

Mittal chairs ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker across Europe and the Americas, headquartered in Luxembourg.

He owns property on Kensington Palace Gardens and part-owns QPR football club.

John Fredriksen and family – £13.68 billion

Born in Norway, John Fredriksen made his billions from oil tankers, and has further investments in aquaculture, bulk shipping and offshore drilling.

Igor and Dmitry Bukhman – £12.54 billion

These Russian-born brothers saw the biggest jump in this year’s rankings after nearly doubling their wealth.

They built their fortune on mobile games like Fishdom and Gardenscapes.

Kirsten and Jorn Rausing – £12.51 billion

Kirsten Rausing inherited a stake in Tetra Laval, the packaging firm that helped replace glass bottles with cartons.

She is deeply involved in horse racing, and her husband Jorn co-owns the company.

Michael Platt – £12.5 billion

Preston native Michael Platt co-founded BlueCrest Capital Management, a top global hedge fund.

It profited from bold trades after Donald Trump’s 2016 US election win.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken and Michel de Carvalho – £10.09 billion

Charlene, one of the world’s richest women, inherited nearly 25% of Heineken from her father, Freddy Heineken.

Her husband Michel, an ex-Olympic skier, sits on the company’s board.

Duke of Westminster and the Grosvenor family – £9.88 billion

Hugh Grosvenor, 34, inherited his title and the Grosvenor Estate in 2016, becoming a billionaire overnight.

He is godfather to Prince George and is this year’s richest under-40.

Lord Bamford and family – £9.45 billion

Lord Bamford took over construction equipment firm JCB from his father in the 1970s.

He’s a key political donor and director of the Centre for Policy Studies.

Denise, John and Peter Coates – £9.44 billion

The Coates family turned a chain of betting shops into Bet365, now one of the world’s largest online gambling platforms.

Carrie and Francois Perrodo and family – £9.3 billion

Carrie Perrodo inherited the oil company Perenco after her husband Hubert died in 2006.

Their son Francois, a keen amateur racer, is now chairman of the firm.

Barnaby and Merlin Swire and family – £9.25 billion

The Swires’ wealth comes from Swire Group, a multinational spanning real estate, transport and more.

Barnaby, the chairman, and his cousin Merlin are sixth-generation heirs.

Marit, Lisbet, Sigrid and Hans Rausing – £9.09 billion

Marit Rausing, widow of Hans Rausing, is linked to the Tetra Pak empire started by his father.

Lisbet and Sigrid are their daughters, inheriting stakes in the packaging firm.

