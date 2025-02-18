Tea Powered Projects Achieves 183% Growth in Client Conversions Through Local SEO Strategy
In a detailed case study featuring AD Locksmithing, the agency achieved remarkable results that showcase their expertise in local service business optimisation.
Digital Marketing Agency Demonstrates Exceptional Results in Competitive Local Service Industry
The case study reveals exceptional performance metrics across all key digital marketing indicators:
Remarkable Business Impact
- Client business conversions increased by 183%, from 53 completed jobs in 2023 to 150 in 2024
- Google Business Profile calls grew by 294%, averaging 22 monthly calls in 2024
- Map visibility expanded by 592%, significantly enhancing local search presence
- Keyword rankings surged by 469%, from 91 to 518 ranked terms
Tea Powered Projects implemented a multi-faceted digital transformation strategy that included:
- Complete website redesign optimised for conversions
- Comprehensive technical SEO implementation
- Local search optimisation
- Strategic content development
- Authority building through quality backlink acquisition
"These results demonstrate the profound impact that properly executed SEO strategies can have on local service businesses," stated Tea Powered Projects. "By focusing on technical excellence and local search optimisation, we've helped transform AD Locksmithing's digital presence and business performance."
Technical Achievement Highlights
The success was underpinned by significant technical improvements:
- Website health score improved from 68 to 93
- Organic search visibility increased by 260%
- Local search impressions grew by 15.1%
- Website clicks increased by 132.5%
Tea Powered Projects' methodology combines advanced technical SEO expertise with deep understanding of local business dynamics. This case study demonstrates their ability to deliver measurable results in highly competitive local service markets.
About Tea Powered Projects
Tea Powered Projects specialises in comprehensive digital solutions for local businesses. Their services include SEO, website development, local search optimisation, digital presence management and Managed IT. The agency's data-driven approach and focus on measurable results have established it as a growing digital marketing provider in the Nottingham region.
For more information about Tea Powered Projects and their digital marketing services, visit their website or contact their team directly.