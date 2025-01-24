The 13 most expensive Ashfield streets in which to buy a property in 2024

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 13 streets from the highest-priced property downwards.
1. Mansfield Road, Skegby - £950,000
A house on Mansfield Road, Skegby sold for £950,000 on May 1. Photo: Google
2. Poppy Grange, Brinsley - £730,000
A property in Poppy Grange, Brinsley sold for £730,000 on May 17. Photo: Google
3. Main Road, Underwood - £700,000
A property on Main Road, Underwood was sold for £700,000 on August 28. Photo: Google
4. Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite - £650,000
A property on Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite was sold for £650,000 on October 18. Photo: Google
