These are the streets where some of the cheapest houses were sold in Ashfield last year. Photos: Google

These are the 10 Ashfield streets which had the cheapest properties in 2024

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 14:48 GMT
New figures have revealed the Ashfield streets where the cheapestproperties were sold during 2024.

The table is collated from HM Land Registry statistics and covers the period January 1 to December 31, 2024.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 streets from the lowest-priced property upwards.

A house on The Hill, Kirkby sold for just £25,000 on May 7.

1. The Hill, Kirkby - £25,000

A house on The Hill, Kirkby sold for just £25,000 on May 7. Photo: Google

On January 18, a house on Gardiner Terrace, Stanton Hill sold for £52,500.

2. Gardiner Terrace, Stanton Hill - £52,500

On January 18, a house on Gardiner Terrace, Stanton Hill sold for £52,500. Photo: Google

A house on Sherwood Street, Huthwaite sold for £53,000 on March 28.

3. Sherwood Street, Huthwaite - £53,000

A house on Sherwood Street, Huthwaite sold for £53,000 on March 28. Photo: Google

On this street with a famous name, a property sold for £55,000 on March 6 and another went for £60,000 on July 4.

4. Downing Street, Sutton - £55,000

On this street with a famous name, a property sold for £55,000 on March 6 and another went for £60,000 on July 4. Photo: Google

