Thomas Bond Opticians enters new chapter as owner retires

An independent opticians with practices across Nottingham is set to enter a new chapter as the long-standing owner, Elizabeth Whitmore, retires after decades of service in the local community.

Originally established in 1957, Thomas Bond Opticians has since garnered a highly valued reputation within Nottingham and the surrounding areas for providing personalised eye care through clinical excellence. Having been a crucial part of the West Bridgeford practice since 1986, Elizabeth has guided the practice with dedication, care, and a deep connection to the local community.

Elizabeth started her career at Thomas Bond Opticians as an optometrist and quickly formed strong relationships with her patients. Throughout her career, Elizabeth developed a specialised area in glaucoma, allowing her to provide an elevated level of care to their patients, as well as working in hospital eye service.

Elizabeth commented: “I have loved working with all the team and have lived and breathed ‘optics’ and ‘TBP’. I am pleased that I can hand over to a team who will be here to look after our patients and their eyes in the best way that Thomas Bond Opticians has always done, since Tom Bond founded the firm back in 1957.”

Elizabeth Whitmore and Reiss Jhamat

As she enters her retirement following almost 40 years of dedication to the optical profession, the team at Thomas Bond Opticians wished Elizabeth well and celebrated alongside her at the practice.

Elizabeth will be handing over the reins at Thomas Bond Opticians to the new partners, Reiss Jhamat, Amrina Solanki, and Steve Donald, who will continue to lead the practice forward with enthusiasm, fresh perspectives and a plethora of experience.

Optometrists and Directors, Reiss and Amrina, will become the main optometrists at the West Bridgeford practice moving forward. Reiss brings extensive experience, with a professional certificate in medical retina and continues to further his expertise with an Independent Prescribing qualification currently underway.

Amrina Solanki, who specialises in glaucoma, aims to uphold the standards of service provided by Elizabeth and ensure that the local community continues to have access to support for this complex condition through her experience across multiples, independents and hospital settings.

Elizabeth Whitmore outside Thomas Bond Opticians

Director and Dispensing Optician, Steve Donald, brings 33 years of experience within the optical industry. Steve has been a crucial part of the Thomas Bond team since 2021, providing personalised solutions and ensuring that patients feel comfortable and confident in their eyewear.

Together, the trio, who became Directors in 2023, are committed to upholding the values and high standards of personal care that Thomas Bond Opticians is known for.

The new Directors commented: “We’re honoured to take on the care of a practice with such a proud history and we hope to continue to build on the service we provide. We’re already looking into some exciting opportunities around dry eye services and we can’t wait to bring this care to the West Bridgeford community.

“On behalf of my colleagues and our patients, we would like to wish Elizabeth the best of luck in her well-deserved retirement.”