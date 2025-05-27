trentbarton bus drivers best in the Midlands

Tom Morgan, trentbarton’s Managing Director

trentbarton drivers have been judged by customers as the best in the Midlands, coming top out of dozens of the region’s bus operators in the national survey by the independent watchdog Transport Focus of 48,000 bus journeys.

In the Your Bus Journey survey and report, trentbarton drivers were the regional number one for satisfaction, with 94 per cent of customers surveyed saying they were satisfied or very satisfied with their trentbarton bus driver. trentbarton’s drivers scored higher than other local operators in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and the wider East Midlands.

Tom Morgan, trentbarton’s Managing Director, said: “This is a tremendous achievement for our whole driving team and the support staff who enable them to shine when out on the road.

“Keeping our customers happy, with a smile and a greeting, is in our drivers’ DNA. It is a key part of our service which drivers are encouraged to prioritise on every journey, every day.

“Great, friendly service turns a bus journey into a positive experience and an added encouragement to travel by bus, which reduces congestion on the roads and that, in turn, means quicker and more reliable journeys and less air pollution.”

Transport Focus, in its report Your Bus Journey, showcases the East Midlands as collectively achieving some of the strongest results across the board. Fare innovations, bus priority measures and real time bus stop information are all praised.

Four of the top ranked areas for overall passenger satisfaction are in the East Midlands - Derby City (1st), Derbyshire (5th) Nottinghamshire (6th) and Greater Nottingham (7th).

Tom said: “That is a fantastic collective result for trentbarton and our fellow operators in the two counties. It also says great things about how we work in partnership with our local authorities to plan, provide and deliver superb services across our region.”