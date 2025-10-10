Well known Mansfield office building to be auctioned - with planning for apartments

The building that was home to the North Nottinghamshire Business Centre on Rosemary Street in Mansfield town centre is to go under the auctioneer’s hammer this month, with planning consent to convert the property to residential accommodation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The handsome 6,000 sq ft, two-storey brick-built building, which has been used as offices for several years, has been granted planning approval for conversion to 10 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Now the property, which also has a large car parking area, will go under the hammer in the next live-streamed auction to be held by SDL Property Auctions, which is part of Eddisons, on 29 October with a guide price of £200,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDL Property Auctions partner and auctioneer, Andrew Parker, said: “The building at 32-34 Rosemary Street has been a long-standing feature of Mansfield town centre and its planning consent for conversion highlights how older commercial properties are increasingly being repurposed and redeveloped to meet today’s needs.

The well-known property on Rosemary Street in Mansfield town centre – up for auction with SDL Property Auctions on 29 October

“Securing planning permission for new homes in this impressive former office building is in step with the wider regeneration of the town, helping to balance the mix of residential and commercial space and supporting the local economy by bringing more people into the centre.

“The property is in a great central location, close to the bus station and Rosemary Shopping Centre and we are expecting a great deal of interest in the building from investors and local developers.”

For more information about 32-34 Rosemary Street in Mansfield, or to register to bid remotely online, by phone or by proxy, visit sdlauctions.co.uk