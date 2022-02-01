The supermarket giant has revealed it will scrap deli, meat and fish counters at 317 of its stores across the UK.

Hucknall’s store off Ashgate Road boasts both hot and cold deli counters but the company has not confirmed which outlets are impacted.

The counter closures will potentially impact hundreds of workers nationwide, but the retailer has yet to disclose the full plan.

Tesco have not yet said whether its Hucknall store will be one of those affected by its counter closures. Photo: Google

The Dispatch has made contact to try and find out definite details.

Tesco said the closures will be made in stores with the ‘lowest demand’.

It also added that it will ‘repurpose’ the counters across the 317 stores impacted and staff affected will be offered alternative roles.

Which stores are affected, however, is still unknown.

In a statement, Tesco said: “We will confirm the details of which stores are affected in the coming months.”