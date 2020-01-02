Youngsters bury time capsules to mark 100 years of council housing in Bulwell

Youngsters helped to bury time capsules to mark 100 years of council housing in Bulwell and the rest of Nottingham.

The capsules were buried by Nottingham City Homes (NCH) at sites where new-build developments were given the go-ahead during the centenary year of 2019.

The final one was at Knights Close in Top Valley, where ten-year-old Bethan Barker and nine-year-old Bailey Henson were on hand to assist.

Bethan said: “It’s good that, in 100 years’ time, people are going to dig this up and see what’s inside.

“We put some drawings in, and we hope people in the future will like them.”

Twenty new family homes are to be built on the Knights Close site, and NCH officials, council officers and residents joined Bethany and Bailey for the burial ceremony.

Capsules were also buried at the new Marlstones development at Aldgate Close in Bulwell, where NCH is building 13 new council houses, and at The Meadows in Nottingham.

The various capsules include information unique to the local area and location.

Nick Murphy, chief executive of NCH, said: “The year 2019 was a special one for us, marking the centenary of when councils were first given the task of developing good-quality, new housing where it was needed.

“Some of the homes built in 1919 are still providing great council houses today. But the time capsules are all about looking to the future as well as celebrating the past.

“We are building affordable homes today that we want to be great places to live for the next 100 years.

“We have worked with residents, local schools and communities to fill these capsules with items that tell our story, and it would be fascinating to see what future generations think in 100 years’ time.”

Coun Linda Woodings, of Nottingham City Council, said: “Nottingham’s council housing story is an important part of the city's past, present and future.

“Affordable, good-quality council housing is as important now as it was 100 years ago, with growing demand as the cost of renting or buying privately soars.

“It remains a priority for the council and NCH as we continue to build new homes, improve existing ones and ensure tenants are happy.”