50 years and still shining – NHS cleaner mops up five decades of service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

If you’ve ever visited Duncan Macmillan House (DMH), on Porchester Road, in Mapperley, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Pauline Roebuck. Well known and loved by staff and visitors alike, Pauline has been a friendly and familiar face at DMH for the past 50 years, providing support in her role as a cleaner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve ever visited Duncan Macmillan House (DMH), on Porchester Road, in Mapperley, chances are you’ve crossed paths with Pauline Roebuck. Well known and loved by staff and visitors alike, Pauline has been a friendly and familiar face at DMH for the past 50 years, providing support in her role as a cleaner.

Pauline first walked through the doors on 30 April 1975, starting her NHS career as a cleaner. Over the decades, she became a cornerstone of the site, known for her kindness, reliability, and dedication. While she occasionally covered at other sites, such as The Wells Road Centre when the School of Nursing first opened and Thornywood Mount for a short time, DMH has always been her home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Pauline began her career, Duncan Macmillan House (DMH) was part of the historic Mapperley Hospital, which had provided psychiatric care in Nottingham since 1880. Named after Dr Duncan Macmillan, a pioneering psychiatrist who transformed mental health services in Nottinghamshire. Over the years, Pauline witnessed the Trust evolve — from developing specialist mental health services to expanding community care.

Pictured: Trust Chair, Paul Devlin, Pauline Roebuck and Trust Chief Exec, Ifti Majid.

In 1994, the NHS underwent major changes with the introduction of NHS Trusts, giving hospitals greater financial independence. Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust was formally established in 2001, bringing together a range of mental health services and expanding its focus to include adult and older people’s mental health. The Trust continued to grow, later integrating community health services to bring care closer to home.

Pauline’s career spanned key national healthcare milestones, such as the birth of the world’s first test-tube baby in 1978, the introduction of MRI scanning in the 1980s, and the shift towards community-based care in the 1990s. Her journey mirrors the evolution of both the Trust and the NHS, reflecting decades of change and progress in patient care.

Reflecting on this achievement, Ifti Majid, Chief Executive said: “Pauline has been a familiar and friendly face at DMH for five decades, and her 50 years of service is a truly remarkable achievement. Her kindness, dedication, and hard work have made a lasting impression on everyone who’s had the pleasure of working alongside her. Pauline embodies the values of the NHS, and we are incredibly grateful for everything she has done - I was delighted to be able to present Pauline with her 50-year NHS badge and certificate at a recent presentation event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Director of Finance and Estates, Alison Wyld added: “Pauline’s extraordinary 50-year milestone is a testament to her unwavering commitment and the vital role our non-clinical colleagues play in keeping services running smoothly. She has been a constant source of support, not only ensuring our facilities are cared for but also creating a warm and welcoming environment for everyone at DMH. Pauline’s legacy is something to be celebrated, and we look forward to her continued presence at the Trust.”

Pictured: Pauline Roebuck, Facilities Assistant at Notts Healthcare

Reflecting on her time with the Trust, Pauline said: "I started at Duncan Macmillan House when my mum was working here, beginning as a cleaner on Cavel Ward – a lovely older persons' ward where I spent 14 years. Over the years, I’ve seen so many changes, both in the buildings and across the NHS. I’ve worked across different sites, from the doctors’ houses on Porchester Road and Wells Road to Westminster House, Thornywood, and the School of Nursing.

“One special memory was a visit from Dr Duncan Macmillan’s son and wife—such a reminder of the history here. It’s been wonderful bumping into people I worked with years ago, some of whom were just starting their NHS careers as trainees in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Back in the day, we used buffing machines, and I even did my NVQ in Customer Service—how times have changed! But what hasn’t changed is the camaraderie, the laughs, and the rewarding nature of the job. I’ve loved my 50 years here, and I’m proud to say I’m carrying on—no stopping yet, even beyond retirement!"

To honour this exceptional milestone, the Trust recently held a special presentation at DMH, attended by colleagues, friends, and senior leaders, to thank Pauline for her outstanding service. The event was a heartfelt celebration of her remarkable career, with the Trust expressing their deepest gratitude and looking forward to her continued contribution.