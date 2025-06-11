70-year-old man from Nottingham to pull wheelbarrow from John o’ Groats to Land’s End in aid of Guide Dogs

A 70-year-old man from Nottingham will be spending the next seven weeks pulling a wheelbarrow from John o’ Groats to Land’s End in aid of sight loss charity Guide Dogs.

Ian West, from Bestwood, Nottingham, set off on his solo walking challenge from John o’ Groats on Sunday 8 June and hopes to reach Land’s End in Cornwall by Monday 28 July.

Ian will be pulling a wheelbarrow along the route, which was presented to him by the community of Bestwood Village, as a thank you for the voluntary work he does litter picking and maintaining local garden areas.

Inside the wheelbarrow will be a giant toy dog, which Ian has named Izzy, and he hopes that passers-by will throw their loose change in as he walks through towns and villages.

Ian West outside the Guide Dogs Nottingham office, before travelling to Scotland to start his walking challenge.

Ian aims to pass through his hometown of Bestwood village on 7 July.

Ian said: “My brother is going blind and has been diagnosed with Macular Degeneration.

“Ever since he was diagnosed, I’ve supported Guide Dogs with all my fundraising challenges.

“I’m really looking forward to this challenge and can’t wait to get walking again.

Ian West at John o' Groats before starting his walking challenge.

“As with my other challenges, I’m funding the whole thing myself, so that all the funds raised can go directly to Guide Dogs.

“Give me a wave or stop for a chat if you see me walking past and, if you can, either throw some loose change into my wheelbarrow or donate online to support this wonderful charity.”

Ian has previously undertaken various walking challenges in aid of Guide Dogs, including walking over 600 miles (965km) to every Premier League football ground, walking the entire coast of Britain and walking from Nottingham to Portugal.

With the money he raises, Ian hopes to name a guide dog puppy, having already named three puppies, Banjo, Albie and Neptune, via the charity’s Name a Puppy scheme.

Kim Hutchings, Community Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs, covering Nottinghamshire, said: “Ian is an incredible fundraiser who has worked tirelessly to raise thousands of pounds for Guide Dogs over the years.

“We wish Ian the best of luck with his latest walking challenge and look forward to cheering him on along the way.”

To sponsor Ian, visit his JustGiving page here: Ian West is fundraising for Guide Dogs