A positive move toward Net Zero

Nottinghamshire County Council revealed it has reduced its own greenhouse gas emissions by 39 per cent since 2019.

To support the delivery of the national 2050 Net Zero target, the council has created a Net Zero Framework.

The framework sets out its vision, ambitions and approach for reducing carbon emissions and adapting to the impacts of climate change across the county.

Key priorities include:

Generating local ‘green job’ and skill opportunities.

Enhancing green spaces for biodiversity and leisure.

Improving the efficiency and insulation of homes.

Implementing infrastructure for sustainable, secure and local energy.

Transforming transportation services and networks.

Two to five per cent of Nottinghamshire's greenhouse gas emissions are within the council's direct control. Collaborative partnership working with stakeholders such as the East Midlands Combined County Authority and Nottinghamshire's district and borough councils is a priority, alongside support to residents and local businesses.

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council welcomed the creation of the Net Zero Framework describing it as “a key next step” to demonstrate the council’s progress and commitment to addressing the climate emergency.

Cllr Clarke said: “This new document brings together our vision and ambitions for achieving a net zero future for our county, so they are in one place.

“The council’s move toward a net zero target, highlights the importance of us all trying to make a difference to the global impact on a changing climate. The recent floods demonstrated an environmental shift and had a significant impact on local people and businesses.”

The county council declared a climate emergency back in 2021.

Cllr Clarke added: “We've been working hard to look at the council's everyday carbon emissions and have made considerable progress, reducing carbon emissions from energy use across our highways and properties. However, we recognise we still have a lot to do.”

Councillor Keith Girling, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Asset Management added, "One area where we are showing progress is through making council buildings even more energy efficient, such as the new Oak House office which will be all-electric and carbon neutral. In fact, it will be 'BREEAM Excellent', which is one of the highest marks of environmental performance for a building. "When we eventually leave County Hall next year, we'll be making absolutely massive savings in our energy use, not to mention the savings for the taxpayer thanks to lower bills. "Then for the future, we are involved in some even bigger carbon-neutral plans. The new STEP fusion prototype, planned right here in our county at West Burton, has the potential to deliver a near limitless supply of low-carbon energy across the country for generations to come."