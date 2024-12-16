All I want for Christmas is….discounted group tickets

Bus passengers won’t be ‘top to toe in tailbacks’ when they’re driving home for Christmas this year as the group bus ticket discount scheme is back across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire!

From Saturday 21 December until Sunday 5 January 2025, selected group tickets across the city and county will be discounted by up to a third thanks to the Nottinghamshire and Greater Nottingham Bus Service Improvement Plans (BSIP) – a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and local bus operators.

This is the third time that the discount scheme has been offered following successful summer and October half terms and passengers will once again be able to travel for less as a group with operators including CT4N, Nottingham City Transport (NCT), Stagecoach East Midlands, trentbarton and Central Connect.

Passengers are advised to check with bus operators for ticket terms and conditions.

You can find out more about the tickets included in the scheme by visiting the county council's website: https://www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/transport/travel-notts/travelling-by-bus/group-bus-ticket-discounts

Councillor Neil Clarke MBE, Cabinet Member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we’re pleased to be giving bus passengers across Nottinghamshire and Nottingham an early Christmas present with the return of the group ticket discount scheme.

“We are pleased to be working with Nottingham City Council and local bus operators to bring passengers this scheme and we hope that it will encourage more people to travel by bus over Christmas.

“If you’re heading out to do some last-minute Christmas shopping, why not beat the car park charges and queues and instead buy a discounted group ticket?

“It’s easy to travel by bus in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire with many buses offering contactless payment.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish Nottinghamshire a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Councillor Neghat Khan, Leader of Nottingham City Council and Executive Member for Strategic Regeneration, Transport and Communications, said: “I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to team up with colleagues at the county council, Rushcliffe, Broxtowe and Gedling Borough Councils and local bus operators to provide great-value public transport options over the festive period.

“Taking the bus and using our fantastic network is a great way to explore our amazing city over the festive period. I hope everyone, especially families, will take advantage of this offer. It also helps to reduce congestion on the roads at a busy time of the year.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in Nottingham, and the greater Nottingham region, a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

David Astill, Managing Director at Nottingham City Transport, said: “We’ve seen great uptake of Grouprider during the recent school holidays as part of this county-wide discounted scheme. We look forward to welcoming families and couples on to our buses during the Christmas and New Year break, as they let the bus take the strain”.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: "We're delighted that Stagecoach can facilitate these special offers being available again during this Christmas period. Using the bus is a great value way for families and young people to get together, especially around the festive period. Using the bus is safe, easy and environmentally friendly, helping to reduce traffic congestion and improve air quality. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas from Stagecoach East Midlands" - Matt Cranwell, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Midlands

Tom Morgan, Managing Director at trentbarton, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer the discounted group travel ticket once again. There are some fantastic festive events taking place across the region and we hope they continue to attract more people back to the buses and encourage others to give it a go for the first time. Everyone at trentbarton wishes you a happy, peaceful and enjoyable Christmas and New Year.