Allison Homes East invites homebuyers to special open house event in Newark this Valentine’s weekend

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is helping property seekers to find their perfect home, by hosting a unique open house event at its popular Kings Meadow development in Fernwood.

Located off Great North Road, just three miles away from Newark, Kings Meadow consists of a stunning range of three, four and five bedroom homes.

This Valentine’s weekend, on Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th February from 10am to 5pm, Allison Homes East is hosting a ‘Meet Your Match’ event at the development, to help prospective buyers fall in love with a home that caters to all their wants and needs.

The event will allow attendees to explore the different homes on offer and tour the ones that best suit their preferences.

The Cyprus show home at Kings Meadow

A variety of three bedroom homes are available at Kings Meadow for all types of purchasers, such as The Hemlock for those who love entertaining friends and family, and The Holly for buyers craving a bright and airy home.

The three storey The Eucalyptus style home boasts a luxurious primary bedroom that spans the entire top floor, with fitted wardrobes and a private en suite, making it a haven for those seeking elegance and comfort.

Buyers needing more space with a four bedroom home can chose between The Willow, catering to open plan lovers, The Cyprus, designed with flexibility in mind, and The Mulberry, a more traditional family home.

The five bedroom The Ash and The Oak style homes are also on offer. The Ash is the perfect blank canvas for future residents to decorate in their own style, whereas The Oak is ideal for bigger families needing plenty of space.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We cannot wait to get into the spirit of Valentine’s Day with our ‘Meet Your Match’ event at Kings Meadow. Whether homeseekers are searching for open plan living, a cosy retreat or a home that can grow with their family, we’ve got the perfect match waiting for them.

“We’d encourage anyone who is looking to make the move in 2025 to come along to our event and fall in love with a home that ticks all their boxes.”