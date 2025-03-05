Barchester Hall Park care home has flippin' fun pancake day

The staff and residents at Hall Park care home in Bulwell have been mixing up batter and flipping pancakes all morning in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.

Hall Park has marked this year’s Pancake Day with the residents making and decorating pancakes and pancake flipping competition and of course, lots of pancakes! Michael McDonald, a care assistance at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes to the amazement of the staff and residents.

Resident shared their secrets to making the best pancakes and it was agreed that the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time.

Also experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are chocolate spread and banana and of course, good old-fashioned lemon and sugar!

Resident, Claire enjoying her much loved pancake

Claire White, a resident at Hall Park, commented: “I absolutely love pancake day, it takes me back to my childhood when my mother used to make us all pancakes and we’d all wait in turn for ours hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing our favourite recipes for fillings.”

