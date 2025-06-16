Barchester Hall Park care home honours carers for National Carers Week

Residents at Hall Park care home in Bulwell, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 9-15.

Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.

Staff were treated to chocolates handed out by manager Jodie Rakhra.

Resident Lilla Lambert, happily making cookies for our wonderful carers

Also, family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards and bookmarkers to carers with a small gift of homemade cookies to say thanks for all that they do.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Carers Week and thank our fantastic carers with a summer party in our garden, and to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends. Everyone has had such a brilliant day.”

Lilla Lambert, a resident at Hall Park care home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful carers for all that they do. They really are heaven sent.”

Hall Park carers with manager Jodie Rakhra

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.