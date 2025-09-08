Barchester Hall Park Care Home’s Summer Fete brings the local community together

Resident Susan Tidy meeting the pony

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Hall Park care home to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on 6 September 2025.

Hall Park hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including tombola stall, wine and water stall, games, raffles, ingenerational stalls, where staff members younger family members helped to sell on our stalls and one of the highlights of the day was our special four-legged visitor. The chance to pet a pony brought so much happiness to residents and guests alike – the looks of pure delight were unforgettable! , which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Staff at Hall Park made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as cold drink, tea and coffee and cakes, prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident, Susan Tidy, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Resident Claire White was full of smiles while petting the pony

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Hall Park are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides [residential care, dementia care, respite and short stay for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.