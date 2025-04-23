Barchester Hall Park celebrates Easter in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home, in Bulwell, celebrated Easter with a whole host of different activities including attending an in-house church service provided by Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, Bulwell, an Easter tea party with entertainment from singer Ami Evans.

Residents at Hall Park care home enjoyed an eggs-tensive range of Easter activities, from egg painting and making Easter decorations to baking an Easter bunny cake. Residents also tucked in to a delicious Easter meal of roast lamb followed by Easter cake prepared by the home’s head chef Jess Miles.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Easter. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love all the colourful Easter eggs and baking Easter themed cakes. It’s really been an eggs-cellent few days!”

Pauline Bosworth, resident at Hall Park care home said: “It has been so lovely to spend time with our families this Easter, though like every Easter, I think I’ve eaten too much cake and chocolate! It was so wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750 or [email protected]