Barry loses 2.5 stone with Slimming World

December 2024

When Barry first joined slimming world he was deeply uncomfortable in his own body.

Overweight and self-conscious, he felt stuck in a cycle he couldn’t break. Every day was a struggle—feeling sluggish, avoiding mirrors, and holding himself back from the life he wanted to live.

But stepping into that first Slimming World meeting changed everything. Surrounded by a welcoming and supportive group, Barry discovered a plan that actually worked for him. He could eat real, satisfying meals and still enjoy socializing with friends, all while steadily losing weight.

Over the next 24 weeks, Barry stayed consistent. Each pound lost brought him closer to the person he wanted to be, and every milestone was celebrated by his Slimming World family. By the end of his journey, Barry was 2 and a half stone lighter, but it wasn’t just about the number on the scale.

He felt comfortable in his own skin for the first time in years. Slimming World didn’t just help Barry lose weight—it gave him the confidence and tools to embrace life fully. What started as a reluctant step turned into a life-changing transformation.

If you too feel the way Barry did then why not come and join my slimming world group on Monday's at Ravensworth Methodist Church Bulwell at 5:30 pm and new quieter session at 7pm