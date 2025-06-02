Bestwood Country Park benefits from new stone welcome sign thanks to help from Avove and Waitings

Leading infrastructure and engineering company, Avove, working in partnership with their contractors, Waitings, have installed a large stone welcome sign at the much-loved Bestwood Country Park, Nottingham.

After being contacted by the park’s ranger team, both companies were made aware of a large stone sign that had been in storage for over ten years, however its weight had made it impossible to move and install due to transportation difficulties.

Eager to support and enhance the areas in which they actively work and live, representatives from both businesses moved the stone from the rangers’ yard to the designated location at the park entrance, providing a warm welcome to all visitors.

After careful coordination to ensure public safety, the stone was gently positioned into a space that had been previously prepared by the rangers, with some kind members of the public assisting once they realised what was unfolding.

Both companies have built a strong reputation for their consistent support of community initiatives, following Severn Trent’s Strelley to Redhill project, where 16km of pipeline is being installed to improve the water supply to thousands of homes in north Nottinghamshire.

Lee Sheldon, Project Manager at Avove, commented: “This project was a fantastic example of collaboration between Avove, Waitings and the Bestwood Country Park team.

“Once we were made aware of the difficulties the ranger team had been facing with the stone’s installation, we knew it was something that we could resolve through the provision of the necessary equipment and expertise. Everyone was thrilled with the result and the new signage now proudly welcomes all who visit the park.”

Steven Graham, Site Supervisor at Waitings, added: “This was a great opportunity to work collaboratively with Avove to move and install the welcome stone sign at the park’s entrance. It also represented an important chance to support the local community, which has been impacted by our works since January 2024.”