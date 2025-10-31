Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Bulwell care home
Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home with Halloween decorations, icing ghostly biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef, holding a pumpkin carving competition, hosting a show with performers Kevin and Marie with Halloween-themed songs and many costume changes
General Manager, Jodie Rakhra cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party! The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of devilishly delicious treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”
Madeline Caines, resident at Hall Park care home said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed watching the show with Kevin and Marie and seeing the staff dressed up."
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.