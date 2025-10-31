Bewitching tricks and spooky treats at Bulwell care home

Hall Park residents enjoying the show with Kevin and Marie

Barchester’s Hall Park care home in Bulwell, was a den of ghoulish activity as the home’s spooky Halloween party got in to full swing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and staff got in to the spirit of things by decorating the home with Halloween decorations, icing ghostly biscuits and cupcakes prepared by the home’s chef, holding a pumpkin carving competition, hosting a show with performers Kevin and Marie with Halloween-themed songs and many costume changes

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra cackled: “Our staff and residents love any excuse for a party! The home looks fantastic with all the decorations and our head chef did us proud with lots of devilishly delicious treats – we’ve all had a brilliant time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madeline Caines, resident at Hall Park care home said: “It has been such a fun day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Halloween spirit. I really enjoyed watching the show with Kevin and Marie and seeing the staff dressed up."

Resident Doreen with domestic assistant Gail

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.