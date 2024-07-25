Bingham care home helps students form 'strong bonds' with wider community with Enrichment programme
HC-One’s Fosse Way View, in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, has been working in partnership with Toot Hill School to form 'strong bonds with the wider community as part of their Enrichment programme.
The programme enables students to work with others by offering their time to give back to the local community. Students Katie Harper, Shiloh Seetul, Olivia Kneafsey and Millie Baggley started volunteering at Fosse Way View in February.
They spent time with the care home’s residents, getting to know them, playing games, walking in the garden, and sharing a cup of tea and a chat. Each student spent dedicated time with a resident at Fosse Way View.
Catherine Roberts, Head of Year 12 at Toot Hill School, said:
“The Toot Hill Enrichment programme is important to ensure that students complete activities that are not necessarily related to the school curriculum but that are useful in other ways.
“This scheme allows students to form links with the wider community, give something back to society and develop skills such as communication with others, organisation and time management - as well as commitment to a regular event and resilience to continue to attend - even when work or revision commitments get more challenging.
“We at Toot Hill College hope that both the students and the communities that that they serve will benefit from this idea and strong bonds will form moving forward in the future.”
Resident Bob Sandford, who has been spending time with Katie, said:
“Katie is a lovely girl, I look forward to seeing her on a Thursday morning for a chat and getting out in to the garden when we can.”
Katie Harper, student at Toot Hill School, said:
“Fosse Way View is a lovely environment with amazing staff and residents. I enjoyed socialising with everyone and listening to some of the many interesting stories that the residents had to tell.
“It has really helped me with my confidence when speaking to new people and feeling comfortable in new environments.”
Olivia spent time with resident Ginny, who enjoys completing jigsaw puzzles with a cup of tea. Olivia stated:
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time volunteering at Fosse away, it was an absolute pleasure to spend time with the residents, to empathise with them and brighten their day. Time is so precious and giving people our time is one of the greatest gifts we can do.”
Ginny Goold, resident at Fosse Way View, said:
“Olivia has been helping me with my jigsaws, it’s been great fun!”
Shiloh Seetul, who has been spending time with Fosse Way View resident Patsy Roberts, said:
“I never expected to feel so welcomed and comfortable during my time at Fosse Way View. To my surprise I found myself running to the home every Thursday to meet my one-to-one buddy, making it a close call to get back to lesson afterwards. She really brought me tremendous joy!”
Clare Howarth, Resident Liaison and Admissions Manager at Fosse Way View, said:
“It has been an absolute pleasure having Katie, Olivia, Shiloh and Millie visit Fosse Way View, they have been working one-to-one with residents and have built great relationships with them, and hopefully lasting friendships. All the girls have been friendly, polite, conscientious, and have got on wonderfully here at Fosse Way View.”
