Bingham care home resident, 100, has wish come true with nostalgic Skegness Beach trip

HC-One's Fosse Way View care home in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, helped bring a 100-year-old resident's wish come true with a nostalgic trip to Skegness Beach that brought back memories of past holidays.

Brenda Young, who lives in HC-One’s Fosse Way View care home in Bingham, turned 100-years-old earlier this year. One of Brenda's birthday wishes was to visit Skegness Beach to enjoy the sights, smells and delights of the British seaside.

The trip was organised by Fiona Benning, Wellbeing Coordinator at Fosse Way View. Nine residents and seven members of the care team also took part in the trip along with Brenda.

Brenda Young, resident at Fosse Way View care home

Fosse Way View residents and staff members enjoyed a treat of fish and chips. Brenda revealed that she enjoyed sitting by the sea with Fiona and shared memories of her travels throughout her life.

Speaking after the day out, Brenda Young said:

"I haven’t been to the seaside for such a long time, I didn’t think I'd get to see the sea again."

Fosse Way View resident Jean Brooks also described how the trip helped her remember happy childhood memories, as she commented:

Fosse Way View residents at Skegness Beach

"It was wonderful, the carers did so much for us to make this trip happen. Skegness was one of the only places I went as a child, I even saw the hotel I used to stop at with my parents, we used to stop there until I was about 14 years old.”

Fosse Way View resident Georgina Youdell also had holiday memories to look back on. She stated:

"Today’s trip was a visit to my past, my sister and I were regularly taken to 'Skeggy' on pub outings, so it became our ‘go to’ annual holiday."

Unit Manager Ian Smith, who accompanied the residents on the trip, said:

“What a lovely sunny day that everyone enjoyed. It was so much fun spending time with the residents, watching them have a good time."

Fiona Benning, Wellbeing Coordinator an organiser of the trip, said:

"To see the smiles on all of the residents’ faces was priceless, to hear how much of a good time they all had and to make Brenda's wish come true is why I love my job."

Fosse Way View care home manager, Liz Wood, added:

“We were delighted to arrange this trip for Brenda and her fellow residents. A visit to Skegness is always a fun trip out and it was lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves.”