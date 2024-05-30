Birds Bakery rolls out new cinnamon bun to breakfast menu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Birds, the beloved family-run bakery in the East Midlands, is thrilled to announce the latest addition to its breakfast menu; the irresistibly delicious cinnamon bun. Known for their commitment to quality and tradition, Birds Bakery continues to bring joy to their customers with this exciting new offering.

Crafted with the finest ingredients and baked to perfection, the cinnamon bun has been a long time in the ‘baking’ and promises to be a delightful morning treat. With its crisp, flaky texture, warm cinnamon flavour and a delicate glaze, it’s set to become a new favourite among breakfast lovers and the perfect addition to a freshly brewed coffee.

Jamie Bird, Director of Strategy at Birds said: “We are always looking for ways to innovate and delight our customers. Our talented product innovation specialist, with the help of our talented bakers have spent a considerable amount of time perfecting the recipe to refine the ideal swirl, texture, and flavour.

“This addition is opening the door to breakfast pastry for us, and the introduction of the cinnamon bun is a testament to our dedication to providing fresh, high-quality products that our community loves. We’re excited for everyone to try it and make it a part of their morning routine.”

Birds Bakery Cinnamon Bun

The cinnamon bun features 72 layers of rich, all-butter, flaky pastry, specially created by one of Bird’s master bakers. This delightful treat is a hybrid between a croissant and a Danish pastry, filled with a bespoke cinnamon filling — a secret recipe that perfectly complements the buttery pastry. Hand-rolled tightly and cut to size, the buns are dipped into warm fondant after cooling from the oven, giving them a sweet, glossy glaze.

The warm, inviting scent of cinnamon alongside a morning brew of choice promises a comforting and delicious start to the day.

In addition to the cinnamon bun, Birds offers a wide range of breakfast options, from classic bacon cobs to modern favourites like banana choc chip muffin, ensuring there's something for everyone. Visit a store to experience the welcoming atmosphere and discover why Birds remains a cherished part of the East Midlands community.

Birds Bakery has 61 stores across the region. Many Birds products can also be ordered online and delivered to customers’ homes using the Birds By Post service.