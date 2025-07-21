Blind woman from Nottingham to complete wing walk at 700ft in aid of sight loss charity Guide Dogs

‘A wing walk is the most ludicrous challenge I’ve ever signed up for - It’s going to be scary, but hopefully it is going to be fun too.’

A woman from Nottingham, who is blind, will be completing a wing walk at 700ft to raise money for charity Guide Dogs.

Mel Griffiths, from Arnold, has had low vision since birth and is now totally blind.

On 8 August, she’ll be completing a wing walk at Wickenby Aerodrome, in Lincolnshire, with a target of raising £5000.

Mel Griffiths walking with her guide dog Elsa.

Mel said: “When I was a kid, I saw someone on Blue Peter doing a wing walk and really wanted to do it, but thought it wasn’t possible for me.

“Around 50 years later, I discovered that it is possible, and as I turned 60 this year, I thought let’s do it.

“I’m a bit of a show off too and this challenge seemed like a great way to push the boundaries but also fundraise for Guide Dogs.”

Mel is currently partnered with her guide dog, Elsa, who is a seven-year-old Golden Retriever cross German Shepherd.

Mel Griffiths sat with her guide dog Elsa.

With the money raised from the challenge, Mel hopes to name a guide dog pup via the Guide Dogs’ Name a Puppy scheme, and then give this sponsorship to one of her sponsors.

Mel said: “I’ve had seven guide dogs and Guide Dogs has provided me with independence for the last 36 years, and my husband is a guide dog owner currently on the waiting list too.

“Being partnered with our dogs is very important to us, to give us our independence and freedom to go and do what we want to do.

“What I am inviting people to do is submit a puppy name when they donate and after I’ve completed the challenge, I’ll get my work colleagues to vote on the name options.

“I’m hoping to have a clear winner who will then get to follow the journey of the puppy they’ve named.”

Mel has previously taken on other fundraising challenges for Guide Dogs, including walking 100,000 steps in one week back in 2021.

Mel added: “Doing a wing walk is the most ludicrous challenge I’ve ever signed up for - it’s going to be scary, but hopefully it is going to be fun too.”

Kim Hutchings, local Community Fundraising Manager, said:

“As a charity, we rely almost entirely on donations to keep our life-changing services for people with sight loss running.

“We wish Mel the best of luck with this exciting challenge, and with reaching her fundraising target.”

It costs £102,000 to raise, train, and support a guide dog from birth to retirement.

Guide Dogs has trained over 37,500 guide dogs. That’s more than one new guide dog every day since the charity’s first guide dog partnerships were created in 1931.

To sponsor Mel and donate to Guide Dogs, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/melwingwalk?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL