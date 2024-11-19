Book your winter vaccines for the best protection against flu and COVID-19

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pregnant women and people with long-term conditions are being urged to book their winter vaccinations for the best protection against flu and COVID-19.

Those people who are eligible include pregnant women and those with:

conditions that affect breathing, such as asthma (needing a steroid inhaler or tablets), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or cystic fibrosis

heart conditions, such as coronary heart disease or hypertension

chronic kidney disease

liver disease, such as cirrhosis or hepatitis

chronic digestive issues, such as severe gastro-oesophageal reflux

some conditions that affect the brain or nerves, such as Parkinson's disease, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy

a learning disability

diabetes, Addison's disease or hypopituitary syndrome

problems with the spleen, such as sickle cell disease, or if the spleen has been removed

a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or above

severe mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder

some genetic disorders, such as mitochondrial disease and chromosomal conditions

a weakened immune system due to a condition such as HIV or AIDS, or due to a treatment such as chemotherapy or steroid medicine.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “If you have a long-term condition and you catch flu this winter, you may reduce your chances of being hospitalised by up to a third, just by getting vaccinated.

Winter vaccinations can boost protection against flu and COVID-19

“And winter vaccinations in pregnancy can help to protect your baby, who will continue to have some immunity during the first few months of their life.”

Other people eligible for both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine include those who:

are aged 65 or over (including those who will be 65 by 31 March 2025)

are a frontline health or social care worker

live in a care home for older adults.

People can book an appointment on the NHS App, phone 119 or online at www.nhs.uk/wintervaccinations Both COVID-19 and flu vaccines can be given at the same time.