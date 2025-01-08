Brand new Yorkshire wedding venue: Victoria

Four years in the making, restoring and reclaiming, brand new venue, Victoria is brought to you by the multi award winning space makers of The Mowbray and The Chimney House, completing a trinity of Northern event spaces and recognised in ELLE, The Observer, Yorkshire Weddings, Hitched, Rock My Wedding and Love My Dress since 2006.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winter 2024 sees the rebirth and launch of Victoria. A joyous celebration of independence, endeavour and sustainability.

Four years in the making, restoring and reclaiming, Victoria is brought to you by the multi award winning space makers of The Mowbray and The Chimney House completing a trinity of Northern event spaces and recognised in ELLE, The Observer, Yorkshire Weddings, Hitched, Rock My Wedding and Love My Dress since 2006

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A building standing proud in Sheffield's industrial quarter of Neepsend and reignited from its former life - an ancient site for flower gardens and fruit orchards, a world war survivor, a home for a circus, a derelict redbrick and 1884 Chapel - Victoria - known as ‘the ultimate reuse project’ - continues the founders love affair with restoration from dereliction...

Victoria

Sustainability Heart & Soul

Beautifully considered and sustainably masterminded reveals an outstanding piece of in-house design with luxury at its heart and the art of ‘doing good’ in its soul..

“Our way - as with all of our buildings is to use sustainable and thoughtful ways to tackle and raise vital awareness for topics such as recycling, reducing impact and re-use, Victoria has been the ultimate reuse project where we set ourselves the goal to design and build a space that radiates a feeling of doing good as well as a place - that is - of course - beautiful and soulful” Sally Hubbard, Owner

From its antique Art Deco brass chandeliers and reclaimed cinema lights that compliment the ambient lighting which delicately shapes the intimate atmosphere down to the salvaged rich fabrics of its chairs and restored timber floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria

Nothing here has gone to waste - a true challenge to overcome and pioneer in the events industry, already scooping ‘Sustainable Business Of The Year’ at the 2024 unLTD awards.

Now transformed into a premium event space for all - Victoria presents an exhilarating mix of premium dining and drinking events, matched with lifestyle, business, wellness, music and design alongside a dynamic calendar of seven days a week private hire events on top of the award winning weddings at its heart.

Victoria is here to inspire with its premium 500 capacity over multiple rooms and offering infinite possibilities. The Clubhouse, flooding its vibrant oil paintings with dapples of natural light offers an intimate low seated cocktail bar perfect for welcome drinks and post ceremony hand crafted tipples by night with their heavenly in-house ‘Mow’s Coffee’ by day.

Exquisite Weddings

Victoria

Upstairs in The Chapel is the main event - an exquisite redbrick ‘Feasting Hall’ complete with the original Chapel altar clad in reclaimed mirror for dreamy ceremonies together with a stunning Juliette balcony opposite to compliment any wedding photo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Above the purpose built in-house kitchen sits The Lodge is a beautifully tranquil architectural space externally cladded with gorgeously charred Scots Pine and set for pre-ceremony interviews, quiet moments and photographs. The Courtyard is a luxuriously large, private open space wrapping the front of Victoria, the perfect place for guests to marry and dine alfresco and home to antique fairs, music festivals and outdoor gatherings.

For The Lovers of Details…

Lovers of small and captivating details will adore the hand drawn branding of Victoria’s circus horse and rider, hand-painted ‘dry brush’ way-finding, Pelegrims hand cleanser and the celestial incense fragrance custom made for VIC by Sheffield artisan Essence & Alchemy and romantics will love the tiny scrap of prayer sheet found lodged in an old wall cavity with the words ‘be thou my light’ and a tiny victorian tea cup preserved in a bricked up fireplace.

Victoria

Victoria couples are also treated to an exceptionally curated collection of independent creatives and curators that form Victoria’s Wedding Club. Sustainability flourishes in supporting roles - as Victoria champions Sheffield flower farms and growers for seasonal beauty both inside and outside in landscaping and planting.

Spectacular Eating

High quality produce and craftsmanship is at the heart of Victoria and reflected in the purpose built kitchen and fire scullery masterminded by Head Chef Emma Tophill-Reed (ex Group Head Pastry Chef at The Pig Hotel) as she builds on the reputation established at The Mowbray Kitchen for exceptional seasonality and provenance working alongside top notch suppliers from Laurent- Perrier Champagne, Organic North to Neal's Yard Dairy cheeses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Menus are designed, and made from scratch at Victoria’s Kitchen by the team for 'Spectacular Eating' for any occasion from seated supper clubs, grazing tables, festival plates and brasserie style events, the attention to detail remains paramount.

Ready to Transcend

Victoria is here to welcome guests back inside its doors anew, as the home to unforgettable love filled events that truly honour and compliment its past, celebrating old school romance yet guaranteed to make your heart sing with hope for its new joyous future, powered by solar energy and championed by its leading female team.

Victoria

Victoria is truly a revival, a re-loved and ultimate re-use project that honours its past while celebrating its bright future. Booked well into 2025/26, Victoria has kickstarted with a fully booked Christmas season, festive festivals, cosy gatherings and candlelit supper clubs and now ready to transcend into the vibrant wedding season.

Neepsend Life

Find Victoria in industrial Neepsend - take a walk - keeping company with The River Don - spotting kingfishers and dippers along the way, pass by honey bee hives and apple tree lined streets - and find Vic just under the ancient forest of Parkwood Springs.

Address: Victoria, 1 Rowland Street, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8DE

Instagram handles: @events_at_victoria, @themowbray, @thechimney_house