Brickworks remembers former employee who fought in WWII

Building products manufacturer Forterra has proudly contributed a donation from its Community Fund to support the Ibstock Historical Society’s latest book project, which commemorates Leicestrians who gave their lives during World War II. Among those remembered in this publication is Edwin William Everett, a possible former employee at what is now Forterra’s Redbank factory in Measham, Leicestershire, who lost his life during a Lancaster Bomber raid on a V1 launch site in France.

2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, and the Ibstock Historical Society's book pays tribute to 102 individuals from local villages—including Swepstone, Newton Burgoland, and Ibstock—who sacrificed their lives in the conflict. Mentioned in the book are also 12 American soldiers who died aboard a B17 which crashed into the village of Nailstone. The book includes detailed biographies, personal stories, and accounts of their service, helping to preserve the memory of these individuals for future generations.

Edwin William Everett was among the many local men who balanced industrial work with military service. According to the 1939 Register, he was employed at a "Tileworks" at the time, with several relatives later stating that this was the Redbank factory in Measham, just three miles from Everett’s home in Swepstone. Founded in 1891 as the Red Bank Brick Company, the Measham factory specialised in fireclay products such as bricks, chimney pots, and sanitary pipes.

Edwin left the factory to join the Royal Air Force’s Military Police and served in Iceland between 1941 and 1942. A year later, he returned home to become a member of the RAFs 49 Squadron, based at Fiskerton in Lincolnshire. Tragically, he was killed in action on 8 July 1944, aged 27, during a Lancaster Bomber raid on a V1 launch site in France. He is buried in Grave 288 at the Marissel French National Cemetery near Beauvais, Oise. His story is a poignant reminder of the many workers who left behind industrial jobs to serve their country, never to return.

Ian Vickers, Treasurer of the Ibstock Historical Society, expressed gratitude for Forterra's support: "This book project is incredibly important to us as we aim to ensure that the sacrifices made by people from our community during World War II are never forgotten. Forterra’s donation not only helps with the publication costs but also enables us to distribute copies to local schools, churches, and community groups, fostering a deeper understanding of our history."

The Ibstock Historical Society previously published a book detailing local World War I casualties, titled Lest We Forget, followed by another highlighting stories of veterans who served and survived in various theatres of war, titled Lest We Grow Old. This latest project continues their mission to keep local history alive and ensure that even the stories of privates, pilots, and those often overlooked are properly remembered.

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said: "We are honoured to support the Ibstock Historical Society in their efforts to preserve and share the stories of local World War II heroes. As a company with a strong connection to this area, we take pride in being part of this important initiative to commemorate the contributions of people like Edwin Everett."