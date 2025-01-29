Bulwell care home bags donations for local Nottingham charity

Care Manager at Fairway View makes donations to Sharewear volunteer

Staff at Fairway View care home in Bulwell have banded together to support local charity, Sharewear Clothing Scheme in Nottingham.

The Sharewear Clothing Scheme aims to offer clothing free-of-charge to people who can’t otherwise afford them.

Eager to offer their support to people in need, the staff at Fairway View collected clothing for the charity’s ‘Don’t Dump the Jumper’ campaign.

The Lifestyle Manager at Fairway View, Heidi Duffy, said,

‘As a home, we are always looking for ways to give back to our community, who so often support us. We can’t bear the thought of people not being able to afford basic things like a jumper, so when we heard of the Sharewear Clothing Scheme, we were more than happy to help.’

Janet Blake, a volunteer from Sharewear, added, ‘Thank you so much to everyone at Fairway View for the donation, it will really make a difference to people in need.’

If you would like to find out more life at Fairway View or future community outreach projects, you can call the home on 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].

Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 41 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Fairway View is proud to be rated as OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).