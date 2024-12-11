Bulwell Care Home donate toys to local families at Christmas time

Staff and residents at Fairway View care home in Bulwell paid a visit to the Salvation Army to donate a sack full of toys to their Christmas present appeal.

Each year, the Salvation Army collects new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to local children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Fairway View were determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which people could drop-off at the home on Swale Close.

Resident Joy Hoar, aged 88, said, ‘As a retired primary school teacher, I know how excited children are at Christmas.

Melanie Hayes dropped the toys off at the local Salvation Army centre

"When the children come back to school, all they can talk about is what Santa gave them.

‘The thought of a child thinking that Santa has forgotten them or that they are on his naughty list is devastating.

"I'm proud to be a part of such a caring home.’

Melanie Hayes, home manager, added, ‘I’m very proud of everyone that has donated a gift at Fairway View, we have really come together as a team.’

“We’d also like to thank our friends and neighbours for their generous donations.

"We hope that the gifts will make a difference to some of the families who might be struggling this Christmas.’

Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, which is now part of the HC-One family.

For more information about the home and its services, call 0115 975 8770, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk.