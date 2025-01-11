Bulwell care home get on their blue suede shoes to mark King of Rock and Roll's birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barchester Hall Park Care Home care home in Bulwell was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday on 8 January.

It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his early life and what influenced him and watching old Elvis movies, he was such an incredible talent.

"In the evening we had entertainment, with singers Kevin and Mary, who sang Elvis songs and our residents were surprised by how many songs he recorded and that they have forgotten. Kevin and Mary had our residents singing and dancing along to their songs and all the residents agreed that they fully enjoyed the evening entertainment."

Hall Park residents enjoying a Elvis sing along with Kevin and Mary

Pauline Bosworth, a resident, said: “I loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”