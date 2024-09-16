Bulwell care home marks Housekeeping Week

Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell, which is owned by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating Housekeeping Week, which takes place from September 8th -14th.

Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.

Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime, residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.

Hall Park's hostess, Dawn enjoying a foot massage and cake

Staff were treated to cake and a pamper session, having a back or foot massage from activities assistant Natasha, while some of the residents took over with the cleaning of the home. Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade cards.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do. It is so nice to see our team of housekeepers enjoy taking some time out and enjoying a lovely massage and seeing our residents smiling while they helped clean around the home.

Pauline Bosworth, a resident at Hall Park care home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful housekeepers – they do so much for us.”

