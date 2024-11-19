Bulwell school children share a story with Fairway View care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents from Fairway View care home in Bulwell spent the day with children from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Primary Academy recently.

In an effort to encourage intergenerational friendship and a strong sense of community, the children joined residents at Fairway View for a day of reading and games, followed by a good chat over cakes.

90-year-old resident Bernie Hallam, a former teacher, said, ‘It really took me back to when I’d sit and read with the children I taught. The children who visited were so well behaved and friendly, they are welcome any time.’

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, added, ‘It’s always a pleasure to have our local schools visit, and they bring such joy to our residents.

Bernie and a child reading together

‘It’s important to everyone at Fairway View to remain an active part of our community, which is why special visits like these mean so much to us.’

Children from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Primary Academy’s choir will be returning to Fairway View on 10th December at 10:00 for a festive performance. All are welcome to enjoy carols and refreshments with the residents.

If you would like to find out more about community events at Fairway View, call 0115 9758770 or email [email protected]. Fairway View is located on Swale Close, Bulwell, Nottingham, NG6 9LZ.

Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, who are now part of the HC-One family. With 41 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Fairway View is proud to be rated as OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).