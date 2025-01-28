Burns Night celebrations at Barchester Hall Park care home

Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell prepared a traditional Burns Night Supper to the tune of bagpipes and the fun continued well into the night.

Staff and residents at the home were involved in a number of activities to mark the Scottish institution, including giving the time-honoured address to the ‘Great chieftain O’ the pudding race’ – the haggis.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, at Hall Park, thought it was a perfect occasion to celebrate an evening steeped in age-old tradition as well as getting in a spot of reading a selection of Burns’ poems and whisky tasting.

She said: “Burns Night is always a fantastic event at Hall Park care home, it’s so important to continue these traditions. We had great fun discovering how much, or is some cases how little(!), we knew about Scotland with our brilliant Scottish quiz.”

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

