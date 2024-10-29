Care home fulfils resident’s dream meeting Merrill Osmond

Christine meeting Merrill Osmond

Buddleia House of Croft Avenue, Hucknall, made a night to remember for their beloved resident, Christine. Her long-held dream of meeting Merill Osmond became a reality! Christine met the star and even shared a heartfelt kiss, creating unforgettable memories that she will cherish forever.

Earlier this year, Buddleia House took a moment to connect with its residents, asking them about their New Year Resolutions for 2024. Christine's wish was simple yet profound: she wanted to meet Merill Osmond. Thanks to the incredible dedication of the staff and the kind-hearted efforts of Louise Sian and her mother, Catherine Clifton, Christine's dream was realised in the most magical way.

With their support, Christine was whisked away to Milton Keynes, where she finally came face to face with the iconic performer she has admired for so long. The joy on Christine's face was a testament to the special bond Buddleia House strives to foster within its community.

This heartwarming experience goes beyond just fulfilling a dream, though; it plays a crucial role in promoting independence, fostering meaningful connections, and enhancing self-esteem among residents. Buddleia House helps residents engage with the world around them and form bonds that enrich their lives by encouraging them to pursue their aspirations. Moments like these empower their residents, making them feel valued and connected, which is essential for their emotional well-being.

Christine enjoying time with Merrill Osmond

"I'm thrilled to watch Christine's dream come true," said Rachel Squire, Registered Home Manager. "When Christine found out what we were doing, she couldn't believe it. It was incredibly moving. This is why I love my job. Our team has had the privilege of boosting the self-esteem of our residents and providing them with fulfilment. It has been incredibly rewarding to witness the positive impact of our care on their lives."

As they reflect on this beautiful moment, Buddleia House looks forward to creating more special memories for their residents in the future.

The care home is part of the Milford Care group and is renowned in the area for its unique environment tailored to those living with dementia. Buddleia House is carefully designed to encourage engagement and invites residents to enjoy a pint at the pub, a game of bowls, pot plants in the greenhouse, feed the birds, or tuck into treats from the sweet shop.

The Hucknall home focuses on person-centred care, which is called the Montessori way of life, and has seen success in Australia and Canada. It allows residents to live independently and have a place in their community to thrive.

Christine ready to meet Merrill Osmond

Milford Care has six care homes in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated 'Outstanding' by CQC. It specialises in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and daycare.