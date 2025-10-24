Charity fights damp homes with innovative technology

Regional charity Groundwork Five Counties has expanded its energy and money-saving advice service ‘the Green Doctor’ to offer homeowners free damp and heat loss reports through innovative technology that identifies invisible issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Blackham, Green Doctor Team Leader, says: “We call it the Healthy Homes Analysis, and it involves installing up to eight small sensors that measure temperature and humidity. They are 4 x 4 cm and are placed above the doors of each room for two weeks, so they’re unintrusive and only take ten minutes to put in place.

“The sensors don’t use WiFi and can’t record audio or video; they only capture temperature and moisture levels of each room. This is really valuable information to have, as we can precisely pinpoint areas of heat loss and where there is invisible damp.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After two weeks, the Green Doctor provides the homeowner with a data report along with bespoke advice on how to best resolve found issues. They will also use a thermal camera to further investigate, providing visual confirmation of heat loss that should be addressed.

Thermal imagery showing heat loss around a door

Michael says: “All this information allows us to assess the actual energy efficiency of a home, identify issues with heating, ventilation, condensation, damp and mould, and advise homeowners on the best course of action to ensure a healthy environment.

“Rooms should always be at least 18 degrees. When it’s too cold, condensation will form that can become mould – which can have serious health consequences, for the health of the occupants as well as the condition of the home.

“This is an exciting new project that will make a huge difference. You no longer have to guess where your damp and cold spots are, the sensors and thermal camera will shine a light on all those invisible problems and we will advise on the best course of action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All aspects of the service, including equipment rental and advice, are free of charge to homeowners anywhere in the East Midlands as it is funded by the Cadent Foundation. There are no eligibility criteria around age, income, or any other stipulations.

To find out more and sign up to Healthy Homes Analysis, visit the website: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/healthy-homes