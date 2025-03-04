Children at Burntstump Seely C of E Primary Academy have splashing time in playground swimming pool

Children at Burntstump Seely C of E Primary Academy are enjoying access to a swimming pool - in their own playground!

The heated pool will stay at the school for two weeks, during which time children will access frequent swimming tuition from professional instructors provided by Elite Swimming, the company providing the service to schools.

National expectations for school children are that they are able to swim a minimum of 25 metres by the time they reach year 6, and Sarah Annable, Headteacher at Burntstump Seely C of E Academy, said the frequent access to pool time is vastly improving her children’s abilities.

Sarah said: “Having access to a swimming pool on our own site means children can access frequent and focused tuition with professionals, improving their confidence and skills without taking excessive time away from their timetable for travelling.

“For us it has been a great success. Children are so excited to have the pool in their playground and are having enormous fun whilst developing their swimming ability. The frequency of pool time has been of enormous benefit to all pupils, but especially those who lack in water confidence, and following their tuition, children are back in the classroom within a short time.”

Year 3 pupil, Blossom said: “I am becoming more confident in the pool, and I am enjoying learning how to swim. I can now push and glide without my float and can do more and more and more without using the float. I am also trying to keep my legs straight, and I am having a lot of fun!”

Charandeep, a year 4 pupil said: “I think it’s good that we are using the pool more often, and because there are only small numbers of pupils in the pool, I think we are learning faster. I have improved my breathing while swimming, and also, I would like to be able to stay under water for longer!”

Year 4 pupil, Everlyn-Rose said: “We have been learning how to get items from the bottom of the pool and also other swimming skills. I really like working in this pool. I think the really big pools can make children a bit worried, and I prefer the one we are using.”

Burntstump Seely C of E Academy children gain water confidence in their playground swimming pool.

Thea is in year 4 and agreed, saying: “I like that we learn in smaller groups and that the pool doesn’t have a really big deep end. Our swimming pool is on our playground near our trim trail, and we can get to it quickly for a lesson. I have learned how to do push and glide and improve my front and back stroke. I am getting more and more confident and really enjoying it.”