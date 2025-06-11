Chippy teas all round at Bulwell care home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell had a fantastic time celebrating National Fish & Chip Day on Friday, June 6, surely one of the best days of the year!

Head chef Jessica Miles whipped up a selection of different flavoured batters for residents to try along with some home-made tartare sauce and mushy peas.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “It wasn’t just the residents that were excited when we found out there was a National Fish & Chip Day, the eyes of all our staff lit up too – fish & chips are such an iconic dish, everyone loves them and it’s even better when there is a good excuse to eat them!”

Marjorie Garlick resident at Hall Park care home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely day. It just doesn’t get any better than fish and chips, it’s always been my favourite – you can’t beat fish & chips as far as I’m concerned!”

