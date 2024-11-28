Collaboration helps businesses with autism awareness in the workplace

Employers learned how to offer workplace support to people with autism and other neurodivergences at a free seminar run by two leading East Midlands firms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from businesses, schools and charities attended the event run by Derby-based HR & Employment Law firm Precept and Recruitment Consultancy Cherry Professional, based in Nottingham.

They outlined the benefits of a neurodiverse workforce, how to make necessary adjustments and the risks involved if businesses get it wrong. They also set out their top tips on how to get it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course also covered how to ask individuals about diverse presentations they may have noticed, how to create a neurodiversity policy and the importance of meeting individual needs.

Precept and Cherry Professional employees at autism awareness event

Attendees were also introduced to London lawyer Mark Pearce, who was diagnosed with autism as a child. He gave a unique insight into the ways the condition has impacted his career and how social communications at work have sometimes led to difficulties.

The event was held in the brand new experience room at Precept’s Mansfield Road offices.

Libby Beck, University of Derby Talent Development Officer was among the attendees. She said: “It’s been very interesting. It's highlighted some things that I didn't know about neurodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think a lot of organisations say they have Equality, Diversity and Inclusion policies but they don't know how to put it into practice, how to actually make what they do, especially their recruitment processes, inclusive.

“So there needs to be more awareness. Because burying your head in the sand is not an option.”

Debbie Harriott, Compliance Manager at Fortitude Nicsa Global, said: “It's been really good, really eye opening and really helpful. I was able to ask if we should be asking our employees if they have been diagnosed with a neurodivergent condition and I have found the whole session to be very informative.”

Recent studies have found that 65% of neurodivergent employees fear discrimination from management, while 55% fear discrimination from colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, the survey revealed that 40% of neurodivergent employees didn’t feel there was enough understanding around the conditions to be properly supported in the workplace.

Precept director, Rob Tice, said: “The benefits of understanding and embracing neurodiversity are huge, but equally, if employers get it wrong it can lead to a potential discrimination complaint.

“We know there is demand from employers and HR professionals to understand their obligations and how they can make reasonable adjustments to support their workforce, so we were delighted to offer this free event.

“We know that one in seven people in the UK are neurodiverse, so it is absolutely vital that anyone who employs staff is aware of how to support them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The glimpse into Mark’s experiences gave the event a really intimate and unique slant, allowing attendees to see first-hand how neurodivergence can manifest itself, as well as understanding what support is really useful.”

Dee Fletcher, divisional HR manager at Cherry Professional, said: “I really enjoy all of the events we run with Precept, not only is it a great opportunity to catch up with the HR professionals that we already know, there are always lots of new faces too.

“Neurodiversity in the workplace is certainly moving up the agenda from a HR and business perspective and rightly so. This event was particularly good as it was able to raise awareness and support businesses with what they need to think about from an employee perspective but also showed businesses what can happen if they aren't getting it right.

“My highlight of the day was Mark - he is truly inspirational and really opened people's eyes.”