Community football in the frame with team sponsorship

An opticians in Hucknall is sponsoring local grassroots football as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives.

Specsavers on the High Street has teamed up with two youth teams, providing winter fleece jackets for the Hucknall Town Warriors Under 8s and sponsoring the kit for the Hucknall Sports Under 8s Red team. They are also one of the Hucknall Town Football Club sponsors this season.

‘We’re extremely grateful to be teaming up with Specsavers Hucknall,’ says Rob Peel, manager of the Hucknall Town Warriors Under 8s team. ‘We really appreciate the support - the winter jackets have already been put to good use keeping the team warm at training sessions and when we go to matches during the colder months.’

‘It’s a pleasure to support these young athletes to do something they love. We are always looking for ways to give back to our local community, and supporting sport at a grassroots level is a great way of doing this,’ explains Janet Archer, store director at Specsavers Hucknall.

Hucknall Sports under 8s Red team at Specsavers Hucknall

‘Football is a brilliant way of bringing people together and we are really happy to be in a position where we can offer our support. We look forward to following the progress of all the teams for the rest of the season and will be cheering them on as they progress.’

Colleagues recently welcomed the Under 8 teams to the store to present them with the kit and to talk to them about eye health and what happens when you go for an eye test.

‘We enjoyed talking to the team about the importance of regular eye tests too. It’s important for children to understand how to look after their eyes from a young age and to know what to expect when they visit the opticians. We recommend children have their eye tests annually from the age of three, or sooner if they notice a problem, as it’s a crucial part of their ongoing development,’ concludes Janet.

For more information or to arrange an appointment, visit the store at 56 High Street, Hucknall.