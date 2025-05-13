East Midlands Airport lands major UK-first deal with Chinese cargo operators

East Midlands Airport has landed a major deal with Chinese cargo operators which are starting regular flights this month – their first to any UK airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chinese logistics firm YunExpress has began operating its own Boeing 777F freighter flights in partnership with Central Airlines. The deal underlines East Midlands Airport’s status as the UK’s number one express air freight hub.

The new flights will operate in and out of China initially twice a week, with plans to increase frequency. Central Airlines is a growing operator based out of Hainan, flying to 12 countries and 43 airports last year for a wide variety of clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YunExpress has a long-term commitment to grow its cargo operations and presence at East Midlands Airport, with further announcements expected.

East Midlands Airport became the first UK airport servicing flights from Chinese cargo operators Central Islands and YunExpress this week

On Tuesday May 13, one of the first arrivals was given the red carpet treatment and greeted by representatives from the Chinese Embassy to the UK, Chinese Chamber of Commerce, East Midlands Chamber of Commerce and Deputy Mayor of the East Midlands Nadine Peatfield.

East Midlands Airport’s Managing Director, Steve Griffiths, said: “I’m delighted we have landed this deal with Central Airlines and YunExpress, the first Chinese cargo operators here, making us the first UK airport to take their flights.

“These new operators are a major coup for the airport and point to our status as the UK’s best-placed airport for the ongoing growth in express air cargo. While there are constraints at many other airports, we have capacity for more cargo flights, can operate 24/7 and can quickly get goods from aircraft to anywhere in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“YunExpress’s plans, and Central Airlines’ commitment to twice-weekly flights initially, together provide a long-term presence at East Midlands.”

Representatives from the Chinese Embassy to the UK, Chinese Chamber of Commerce and East Midlands Chamber of Commerce welcomed the new arrival at East Midlands Airport

Bole Xia, General Manager of YunExpress, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with East Midlands Airport, marking a milestone for YunExpress as our owned freighter first touches down in the UK. This new route not only expands our European network but also reinforces our commitment to delivering faster, more reliable services to our customers.

“With EMA’s strategic location at the heart of the UK’s thriving e-commerce sector, we are confident in our ability to enhance delivery speed and efficiency. This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence in global logistics."