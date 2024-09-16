Exciting refurbishment planned for Hucknall Library in late 2024

By Comms Team
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 16:29 GMT
Hucknall Library will undergo refurbishment this autumn as part of continued improvement works across Nottinghamshire libraries.

Funded by the Libraries Improvement Fund in collaboration with Nottinghamshire Council, the renovations will include providing access to a customer toilet and upgraded spaces and facilities to allow for improved flexibility and use of the building.

Additional improvements include redecoration and recarpeting of public areas, a reconfigured layout to create more flexible spaces, and new shelving, furniture, and signage to provide a welcoming, modern environment.

Hucknall Library will temporarily close for 13 weeks in late 2024 to accommodate the planned improvement works.

Inspire, which provides library services on behalf of the council, is working closely with them and Arc Partnership to finalise the dates of the refurbishment, which will be announced to the public once confirmed.

During the closure customers can:

Customers can also continue to use services at Hucknall’s nearest libraries:

  • Edgewood Library, Edgewood Primary School, Christchurch Road, Hucknall, NG15 6HX.
  • Kirkby Library and Learning Centre, Ashfield Precinct, Kirkby, NG17 7BQ.
  • Ravenshead Library, Milton Court, Ravenshead, NG15 9BD.

Inspire is also reviewing Hucknall Library’s opening hours and seeking community feedback.

An opening hours consultation is now open, and the new times will be implemented when the library reopens.

To view the proposed changes and share your thoughts, please complete the survey on our website at inspireculture.org.uk

Inspire will provide regular updates on the progress of the refurbishment and on the planned reopening date during the refurbishment period.

Peter Gaw, Inspire, chief executive, said: “We are really pleased to be funded to improve Hucknall library, to ensure it maintains its popularity as a great library and is able to host the range of cultural, community heritage and adult learning programmes Inspire is able to bring to the Hucknall community.”

Coun Scott Carlton (Con), cabinet member for communities and public health at Nottinghamshire Council, added:We are thrilled to support the refurbishment of Hucknall Library.

"This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enhance community spaces across Nottinghamshire.

"By supporting such initiatives, we aim to provide residents with vibrant, modern facilities that foster learning, creativity and a sense of community.

"The refurbished library will not only offer access to a wealth of cultural and educational resources but also serve as a welcoming hub where people of all ages can come together, explore, and grow.

"For this reason, it’s important that the library is open and accessible when people want to use it, so I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation on the opening hours of the library.

"We are proud to be a part of the library’s transformation and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the community.”

