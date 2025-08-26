Female passengers at East Midlands Airport encouraged to check for signs of breast cancer while on holiday

East Midlands Airport is backing a campaign that encourages women to take the opportunity while applying sun tan lotion, lounging on a sun bed and having spare time while on holiday to check themselves for breast cancer.

This summer, the BooBee Campaign has partnered with East Midlands Airport’s parent company Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the UK’s largest airport group, to promote breast health awareness for women heading off on holiday.

The Check In & Check Yourself initiative, led by BooBee co-founder Margo Cornish MBE, aims to remind women about the importance of regular self-checks, especially during holiday season when they have more time to focus on themselves.

The campaign features the stories of four women who discovered breast changes that were later found to be cancer while on holiday. Posters will be in place on digital display sites throughout the terminal at East Midlands Airport over the summer holiday period. The posters remind women to check their breasts and see a doctor if they notice anything unusual.

Margo said: “Recent statistics tell us that breast cancer affects around one in seven women at some point in their lives, making early detection crucial. By encouraging women to be proactive about their breast health, we can improve prognosis and potentially save lives.”

One of the women featured in the campaign is 43-year-old Laura Upton, who was diagnosed with breast cancer after noticing a lump while she was on holiday in 2017.

She said: “I went to the doctor as soon as I arrived home, was sent for tests and my diagnosis followed around two weeks later. Breast cancer runs in my family but nevertheless, it was a bit of a shock. I had chemotherapy and surgery later that year and I’ve been in remission since. I would strongly encourage women travelling on their holidays this summer to Check In & Check Yourself. Catching it early is so important and could save your life.”

East Midlands Airport’s Director of Customer Services and Planning Mike Grimes said: “With thousands of people jetting off for some late summer sun, we’re proud to support the BooBee Campaign and share this important message. For many, holidays are a time to focus on themselves, so it’s the perfect opportunity to raise awareness of something that could save lives.”

For more about the campaign, visit www.boobee.co.uk/checkinandcheckyourself.