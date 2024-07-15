Fly side by side with Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is inviting supporters to fly side by side with the crew on every mission by putting their name, or the name of a loved one on its iconic yellow helicopter.

Since the first mission in May 1994, LNAA’s critical care teams have responded to almost 30,000 calls and crews have already responded to 872 missions since 1 January 2024, making it the busiest first six months in the charity’s history.

The speed of the helicopter and the advanced clinical skills of the doctors and paramedics, make sure that patients have the best possible chance of survival. Mum, Laura from Osgodby in Lincolnshire will for ever be grateful to the crew when they treated her young son George, when he tripped and fell into the path of a car. He was knocked unconscious and needed emergency care. LNAA landed the helicopter in a nearby cricket ground and once the doctor and paramedic had stabilised him, he was airlifted to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, a journey that took just 15 minutes rather than 90 minutes in a road ambulance.

Laura said: “You can’t put into words what Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance do. Everyone needs to know about Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and support them.”

LNAA’s Head of Individual Giving, Michelle Hill, said: “LNAA is not government funded and we aren’t part of the NHS. We rely on the generous donations from supporters to fund the £13 million needed to be by the side of patients.

“We continually strive to find ways our supporters can be more involved with our work. The Side-by-Side campaign invites you to put your name, or the name of a loved one on the underside of the helicopter for a gift of £100. Every time our crews are called out on a mission, you’ll know you’re by their side as they fly to reach the some of the most seriously ill and injured patients across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.”

To support the vital work of LNAA and join in the Side By Side campaign please visit the Side by Side website.