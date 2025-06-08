From fantasy flop to cult champions: Bulwell Bogs clinch bottom spot glory

A Bulwell local has scooped a major prize along with a famous friend by finishing last in the National Fantasy Non League competition featured in the Non League Newspaper!

In a competition where dreams are made and hearts are broken, it's not always about who finishes top of the table. For Bulwell Bogs, the 2024/25 Fantasy Non League season has ended in unforgettable fashion—with the team proudly taking home the newly rebranded Barrie New Bottom Spot prize.

Yes, you read that right. Finishing last has never looked so good.

Managed by Paul Wardle of Bulwell, Nottingham, with world-renowned photographer Alistair Morrison serving as his assistant, Bulwell Bogs have become unexpected cult heroes for turning footballing failure into a moment of pure celebration. And there's £500 to prove it.

Paul Wardle (Left) and Alistair Morrison

“I’ve played the Non League Fantasy Football competition for years,” said Paul, whose love for the game has seen him finish everywhere from near the top to well, spectacularly bottom. “I’ve finished third-from-bottom before (2021/22), and even bagged £100 for coming fourth overall one year as PSLW Bulwell. But this—this is special.”

Paul’s partner-in-points-loss, Alistair Morrison, might not have known a thing about the Non League Paper or the chaos of FNL football a year ago. But the celebrated portrait photographer—best known for his Time to Pause project capturing over 1,000 people in isolation during the pandemic—soon got hooked.

The duo first met during that very project, which led to a touching documentary screened at the Shetland Film Festival in 2021. Since then, their friendship has blossomed into something a little more... competitive.

“I kept updating Alistair on my fantasy team’s progress—or lack of it,” Paul laughs. “Eventually, he wanted in. And now we’re sharing this beautifully bizarre prize. I like to think of us as a modern-day Clough and Taylor!”

Time to Pause (2021)

With Morrison lending artistic flair and Wardle calling the tactical shots (poorly, by their own admission), Bulwell Bogs now stand as a beacon of what it means to enjoy football in all its unpredictable glory.

To see Alistair Morrison’s award-winning work, visit: alistairmorrison.com/about

And if you want a few laughs, check out Paul Wardle’s alter-ego, Earnest Prattle, on YouTube—interviewing legends and locals alike at:

https://www.youtube.com/@earnestprattle

So here’s to Bulwell Bogs—proof that in Fantasy Non League Football, even finishing last can feel like winning the cup.