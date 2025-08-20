Growing together at therapeutic dementia gardening hub as it celebrates one year anniversary

Nottinghamshire Healthcare has celebrated the first anniversary of its Peer Support Dementia Hub, a therapeutic gardening group which has created a welcoming space for people of any age living with dementia in Nottinghamshire, to grow together and share experiences and support.

Patients, families, friends and carers came together at an open day garden event to celebrate a year of achievements at the Hub and promote the positive and welcoming area that the green space offers. The open day showcased how the Hub supports those living with dementia and the immense support amongst peers, while raising funds through a plant sale, crocheted forget-me-not badges and a raffle.

The Peer Support Dementia Hub, based at Ashfield Health and Wellbeing Centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, run weekly gardening sessions with opportunities for participants to engage in a variety of gardening activities. It aims to promote physical and mental wellbeing and social connections in an inclusive environment.

The group, including carers and families, have worked incredibly hard to transform an overgrown bramble filled space into a beautiful garden, now filled with a variety of plants, flowers and vegetables. The group run seasonal plant sales, putting together hanging baskets and making Christmas wreaths to help generate funds for gardening materials to support their sessions and for the Hub to continue to thrive.

Nottinghamshire Healthcare's Dementia gardening hub in Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Esther Hepple, Therapeutic Involvement Worker, Therapeutic Intervention Service said, “The social connectedness of the Peer Support Dementia Hub can truly make a difference to people's lives amidst what can be an extremely daunting and challenging time. The growing of vegetables and flowers, along with the experience of growing together, provides individuals with opportunities to share knowledge, be productive, and gain that all-important sense of achievement.

“Although there is no expectation for gardeners to share their experiences of living with dementia, many do discuss their ups and downs. It is the peer support and mutual understanding that naturally emerges within the group that proves particularly beneficial. Helping people feel less alone in their journey with dementia is a key driver towards the need to sustain these groups long term.”

A gardener who uses the hub said, “If I was sat at home I would stew on my thoughts and just watch TV. The group has been great, no-one is judging you and it’s better than your own garden because of the company".

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer for the Trust said, “It’s fantastic to see our Peer Support Dementia Hub thrive in its first year and be a safe and inclusive space that is so welcoming for those living with dementia, their families and carers. The Hub is a crucial space that can help reduce isolation, bring people together to share experiences with peers whilst being able to enjoy the benefits that gardening brings, which is important for mental health and wellbeing.”

As well as the Peer Support Dementia Hub at Ashfield Health and Wellbeing Centre, the Trust also runs a Dementia Hub at Highbury Hospital in Nottingham. It is a well-attended peer support group for people specifically living with young onset dementia. Both hubs rely of charitable funding to be able to function and provide resources to support this population of people. Communities can find out how they can support our Hubs at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust’s Charity website.