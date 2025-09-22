Hall Park Care Home marks Housekeeping Week

Some of Hall Park's housekeeping team with their residents ambassadors

Residents at Hall Park care home in Bulwell, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating Housekeeping Week, which takes place from September 14-20th. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to their lives.

Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime. Residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.

Staff were treated to a selection of chocolates and the residents helped with some laundry duties. They also gave thanks by giving handmade cards and handwritten letters to housekeeping staff with a small gift for all that they do, which our residents ambassadors handed out to them.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do with a party in our garden. Everyone has had such a fantastic day, we’re all so happy to be able to welcome the community, relatives and friends into our home.”

Marjorie Garlick, a resident ambassador at Hall Park care home commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful housekeepers – they do so much for us.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging, physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to our residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, who are committed to delivering high-quality care across all of their homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]