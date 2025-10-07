Hall Park celebrates Harvest Festival in style

Residents Mary and Marjorie with Reverend John.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home, in Nottingham, celebrated Harvest Festival by having an in-house church service at hosted by Reverend John Wiseman from the Methodist Church in Bulwell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Hall Park enjoyed the service with friends and family and members of the local community. After the service residents tucked into a delicious meal of Meat and veg that was grown from our garden, to celebrate the harvest, prepared by the home’s head chef Jess Miles.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Harvest Festival. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love the church service, giving thanks and getting together with the local community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary and Marjorie, two residents at Hall Park said: “I love the Harvest Festival, it reminds me of so many church services I’ve attended over the years and during my time at Hall Park. I feel shy when we sing hymns but I love listening to Reverend preach.

Reverend John at Hall Park.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. They provide dementia care, residential care, respite care.

For more information, please contact Hall Park Care Home at 01159758750 or email us at [email protected]