Hall Park celebrates Harvest Festival in style
Residents at Hall Park enjoyed the service with friends and family and members of the local community. After the service residents tucked into a delicious meal of Meat and veg that was grown from our garden, to celebrate the harvest, prepared by the home’s head chef Jess Miles.
General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Harvest Festival. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love the church service, giving thanks and getting together with the local community.”
Mary and Marjorie, two residents at Hall Park said: “I love the Harvest Festival, it reminds me of so many church services I’ve attended over the years and during my time at Hall Park. I feel shy when we sing hymns but I love listening to Reverend preach.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. They provide dementia care, residential care, respite care.
For more information, please contact Hall Park Care Home at 01159758750 or email us at [email protected]