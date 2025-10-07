Hall Park celebrates Harvest Festival in style

By N Lindo1
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 12:42 BST
Residents Mary and Marjorie with Reverend John.placeholder image
Residents Mary and Marjorie with Reverend John.
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home, in Nottingham, celebrated Harvest Festival by having an in-house church service at hosted by Reverend John Wiseman from the Methodist Church in Bulwell.

Residents at Hall Park enjoyed the service with friends and family and members of the local community. After the service residents tucked into a delicious meal of Meat and veg that was grown from our garden, to celebrate the harvest, prepared by the home’s head chef Jess Miles.

Most Popular

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “As always, we’ve all been looking forward to Harvest Festival. It’s such a lovely time of year – the residents love the church service, giving thanks and getting together with the local community.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mary and Marjorie, two residents at Hall Park said: “I love the Harvest Festival, it reminds me of so many church services I’ve attended over the years and during my time at Hall Park. I feel shy when we sing hymns but I love listening to Reverend preach.

Reverend John at Hall Park.placeholder image
Reverend John at Hall Park.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. They provide dementia care, residential care, respite care.

For more information, please contact Hall Park Care Home at 01159758750 or email us at [email protected]

Related topics:NottinghamResidents
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice